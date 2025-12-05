President Bola Tinubu has congratulated his Senior Special Assistant on Linguistics and Foreign Matters, Jamiu Abiola, on occasion of his 50th birthday. Jamiu Abiola who clocked 50 on Friday, December 5, is the son of the late Moshood Abiola and the late Kudirat Abiola. In a statement by the Speci...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated his Senior Special Assistant on Linguistics and Foreign Matters, Jamiu Abiola, on occasion of his 50th birthday.

Jamiu Abiola who clocked 50 on Friday, December 5, is the son of the late Moshood Abiola and the late Kudirat Abiola.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu applauded Abiola on the ‘discipline, dedication, and brilliance he brings to his role as his assistant on foreign matters’.

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu congratulates Alhaji Jamiu Abiola, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Linguistics and Foreign Matters, on his 50th birthday, December 5.

“The presidential aide is the son of the late Moshood Abiola and the late Kudirat Abiola.

“President Tinubu commends Alhaji Abiola on the discipline, dedication, and brilliance he brings to his role as his assistant on foreign matters.

“The President describes Abiola, who is the Shettima Rasheed of Borno, as a chip off the old block, noting his advocacy for democracy and the unity of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu wishes the author and polyglot a happy 50th birthday and strength as he continues to serve the nation.”