The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to the Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on his 56th birthday anniversary.

Describing him as an accomplished academic, renowned technocrat, administrator and progressive politician,

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said: “Femi Hamzat has exhibited good character, excellent relationship between him and governor sanwo-olu worthy of emulation”

He also said: ‘His contributions in the areas of information technology and infrastructural conception, design and development are particularly remarkable”.

Advertisement

The APC National Leader added and l quote.. ”He has not been found wanting in his contributions and commitment to making Lagos a better place.

“He has served the state with dedication in several capacities and continues in the tradition of diligence and excellence in the service of our people”.

Expressing satisfaction, Asiwaju Tinubu said: ‘He has served the state with dedication in several capacities and continues in the tradition of diligence and excellence in the service of our people”

He added that, it all clearly proves that a deputy can work harmoniously with the governor, and yet carve a niche for himself.

Asiwaju Tinubu prayed that Almighty Allah grants Doctor Obafemi HAMZAT many more years in good health, on this occasion of his 56th birthday.