The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation wishes to reaffirm that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains resolutely focused on delivering his administration’s reform-driven agenda and will not be distracted by political speculation or premature discourse surrounding the 2027 elections.

While the government respects and upholds the constitutional rights of Nigerians to freedom of speech and association, the President’s attention remains firmly on advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda—his transformative vision for Nigeria.

Media reports about emerging political coalitions are not unexpected. However, what matters most to this administration is fulfilling the bold mandate entrusted to it by the Nigerian people. In just two years, the Tinubu administration has already recorded measurable progress:

• A drastic reduction in crude oil theft

• Restored investor confidence in the oil and gas sector

• Stabilisation of the Naira and easing inflation

• Improvements in national security

• Expanded access to student loans, consumer credit, and CNG vehicle conversions

• Enhanced service delivery and infrastructure

Furthermore, the recent signing of four comprehensive tax reform bills and the commissioning of the country’s largest-ever agricultural mechanisation initiative are evidence of the administration’s commitment to long-term national prosperity and food security.

It is therefore not surprising that some political actors would prefer to derail this momentum. But the government remains focused, undistracted, and dedicated to delivering on its promises to the Nigerian people.