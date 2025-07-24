President Bola Tinubu is doing everything possible to ensure medical industrialisation in Nigeria, at a pace never seen before, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, stated this on Thursday at the commissioning of the newly constructed Clinical Oncology Cancer Centre in t...

President Bola Tinubu is doing everything possible to ensure medical industrialisation in Nigeria, at a pace never seen before, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, stated this on Thursday at the commissioning of the newly constructed Clinical Oncology Cancer Centre in the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina State, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu State, and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo state.

“What President Tinubu is doing is not just about improving Medicare in Nigeria, but most importantly about positioning the country for medical industrialization. This is not just bringing in drugs or equipment but creating the enabling environment for these drugs and equipment to be produced here in Nigeria,” said Idris.

He said the three Oncology Cancer Centres in Katsina, Enugu and Benin are world-class facilities established across the country by the President to provide accessible and affordable treatment for cancer patients, thereby reducing the need to seek medical care abroad.

“Today, if you go outside for cancer treatment, it’s because that’s your choice and not because there is not an option provided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Idris stated.

He hailed the Minister of Health and Social Development, Professor Ali Pate, and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, who were part of the delegation for the commissioning of all three oncology centres, same day, for their vision, commitment, and the provision of funds that facilitated the establishment of the six world-class cancer centres across the country.

At the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Oncology Centre, Enugu, the Information Minister, described the centre as one of the biggest dividends of democracy and is indicative of a vision that seeks equitable health care services.

“The machine that has been installed here, we were being told, is one of the best you can find anywhere in the world. Now, what this means, and we have been told by the experts here, is that it’s only a matter of choice for you as from today to go outside Enugu to seek care for cancer. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has delivered to you the people of Enugu and to the people of Nigeria what has been a dream for more than thirty years,” he said.

Idris noted that within just two years, Nigerians have begun to witness the tangible benefits of President Tinubu’s bold and courageous reform agenda, which initially posed certain challenges, as is common with major policy shifts.

He said early difficulties are giving way to improved outcomes, as citizens begin to appreciate the long-term vision, purpose, and strategic thinking behind the administration’s efforts to reset the economy.

In his remarks, the Minister of Health and Social Development, Professor Pate, stated that given the significant burden of cancer in Nigeria – recording approximately 127,000 cases and 80,000 deaths annually – President Tinubu has deliberately prioritized healthcare delivery as a key pillar of his Renewed Hope Agenda, with the aim of addressing this critical public health challenge.

He stated that although the project had been on the drawing board for many years, President Tinubu took up the challenge and successfully delivered on it, effectively doubling the footprint of cancer treatment in Nigeria almost overnight through the establishment of six new cancer centres.

Additionally, he said, the Federal Government is expanding its diagnostic centres to 350,000 for early detection of cancer to make it treatable while 500 clinicians are being trained to provide cancer care in Nigeria.

Prof. Pate said the President has also made provision in the 2025 budget under the Catastrophic Health Insurance Fund to help reduce the financial burden on families and households facing catastrophic health expenditures.

“To take care of someone, who has cancer, costs families their investment, savings and can tip households into poverty in addition to the huge impact that can reverberate in terms of trauma to families and societies,” he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Edun, said President Tinubu possesses an extra-determination that allows Nigeria to move from project conception and planning to implementation as being witnessed in the health sector.

“It is across the board that the type of transformation that we are seeing and we are witnessing in the health sector ably led by the Honorable Minister of Health,” he said.

He said, as the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, he is being invited to the commissioning of projects across various sectors that would create jobs, boost the economy and lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty, which is the ultimate determination of President Tinubu.

Mr. Edun said even though the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Oncology Centre, Enugu, was not newly built, it has been upgraded to a global standard to provide world-class care for cancer patients.

At the University of Benin Oncology Centre, Idris reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to fulfilling his promises on the basis of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Cancer Centres, according to the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, represent an enduring partnership private partnership between the Federal Government, Subnational governments and private investors.