President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for unity within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), urging members to remain focused on consolidating his administration’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.” Speaking on Friday at the party’s 4th Elective National Convention in Abuja, Tinubu said the gathering marked a defining moment for both the…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for unity within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), urging members to remain focused on consolidating his administration’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Speaking on Friday at the party’s 4th Elective National Convention in Abuja, Tinubu said the gathering marked a defining moment for both the APC and Nigeria’s democracy, stressing that unity remains the party’s greatest strength.

The President reflected on the party’s formation in 2013, noting that its founding members set aside political differences to pursue national development and rescue the country from economic decline.

He paid tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari and other deceased party members, urging current leaders to uphold the vision of the party’s founders and avoid divisions driven by personal ambition.

Tinubu emphasised that the APC was not created merely as a platform for political ambition, but as a vehicle for national transformation aimed at strengthening governance, institutions and economic opportunity.

He dismissed suggestions that the ruling party seeks to dominate Nigeria’s political space, stating that democracy requires a credible opposition to ensure accountability and improved governance.

The President also defended the Electoral Act 2026, describing criticisms from opposition groups as misplaced, and insisted that the law followed due legislative process and reflects the country’s commitment to credible elections.

On the economy, Tinubu highlighted key achievements of his administration, including infrastructure development, fiscal reforms and improved investor confidence, despite global economic challenges and geopolitical tensions.

He said Nigeria has recorded steady economic gains, including declining inflation, improved foreign exchange reserves, trade surpluses and increased activity in the oil and gas sector.

Acknowledging persistent challenges in the power sector, the President outlined plans to address electricity constraints through new initiatives, including the proposed Grid Asset Management Company.

Tinubu also addressed young people and women, promising greater inclusion in governance and party structures, while encouraging youth participation in leadership and national development.

He urged party members to conduct themselves with discipline and respect during the convention, warning against actions that could undermine unity.

The President commended the convention’s organising committee and APC governors for ensuring a successful event, and charged newly elected party officials to lead with integrity and commitment.

Tinubu concluded by calling on party leaders to sustain the APC’s growth and expand its membership base, noting recent defections from other political parties as evidence of public confidence in the ruling party.