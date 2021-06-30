National Leader of the All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Mr. Tunji Bello, the present Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, who is also a journalist, lawyer and politician as he clocks 60 on Thursday July 1.

Asiwaju described the celebrated journalist as a technocrat, administrator and visionary who has made significant contributions to Lagos State and Nigeria.

In a statement by his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman, the APC Leader said: “Bello deserves nothing but accolades on this day. As brave and forthright activist, he ceaselessly fought for the democracy we now have today.

Bello’s extensive experience and vast knowledge proved particularly vital in the struggle to end military dictatorship.

“Bello’s contributions to democracy did not stop there. They merely entered another phase. Due to his belief in public service, Bello has become the most accomplished and durable civil servant in Lagos State of his generation.

“An illustrious son of Lagos, he has been an indispensable factor in the socio-economic progress of the state since the return to democratic governance in 1999. He contributed immensely to the 24-year Development Plan designed by my administration to accelerate growth, thereby changing the destiny of state and its people. Bello’s contributions to urban renewal as Commissioner for Environment are also of enduring importance.

“His integrity, intellect, work ethic, and dedication to progressive ideals truly set him apart as a public servant and as an exceptional human being. As my friend, comrade and partner on the progressive front turns 60, I pray that Almighty Allah grant him many more years, good health, renewed strength and vitality to continue to serve our people and country.” Asiwaju added.