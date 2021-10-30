Breaking News

Tinubu congratulates Oba of Lagos at 78

Tinubu congratulates Oba Akiolu at 78 Tinubu congratulates Oba Akiolu at 78

Former Lagos governor and All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Osuolale Akiolu, on his 78th birthday.

He praised the royal father for his sterling leadership qualities and remarkable wisdom. Oba Akiolu turned 78 on Friday, October 29.

In a statement by his Media Office signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I heartily congratulate Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Osuolale Aremu Akiolu, as he turns 78. A statesman and highly respected royal father, Oba Akiolu has made important contributions to the development of Nigeria and Lagos.

Tinubu eulogises Oba Akiolu on 17th coronation anniversary | Pulse Nigeria

“He distinguished himself in the police, serving in various capacities for 32 years and retiring as Assistant Inspector-General in 1999.

“Since his ascension to the throne in 2003 as the 21st Oba of Lagos, Oba Akiolu has provided exceptional leadership within the traditional and political ecosystems.

“This has been evident in the growth and development of Lagos, no wonder he is widely called ‘Olowo-Eko’.

“Oba Akiolu’s support and wise counsel to me particularly during my time as Lagos governor and indeed at all times are also noteworthy. He has extended the same support to other governors who have come after me.

“As he turns 78, my prayer is that he grows in strength and wisdom. May Almighty Allah grant him many more years on the throne in good health. May his reign remain successful, peaceful and prosperous.”

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

NJC recommends dismissal of two Judges over fraud allegations

TVCN
Oct 5, 2018

The National Judicial Council has recommended the dismissal of two judges to President (more…)

It’s World Cup ticket or I quit – Coach Gernot Rohr

TVCN
Apr 12, 2017

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr says he will not stay a day longer in Nigeria if he fails to secure the…

Brexit: Residents of Brussels express worry for Britain

TVCN
Mar 29, 2019

It is the day when Britain was originally supposed to be leaving the European Union, residents of Brussels…

Breaking News About Nigerian Army: Army restates commitment to defence of Nigeria

We remain resolute to defend Nigeria – Nigerian Army

TVCN
Jul 4, 2021

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya said the Nigerian Army (NA) remains resolute,…

TVC News Special Reports

Prompt rescue of Kankara Schoolboys is heart-warming – Tinubu

19 Dec 2020 3.45 pm

The national leader of the All Progressives…

Continue reading

Tinubu Hails Emergence of Olu-Designate Emiko, Condoles Itsekiri People over Ikenwoli’s Passing

07 Apr 2021 5.15 pm

All Progressives Congress National Leader,…

Continue reading

Full text of Tinubu’s remarks at the launch of the book: “Aisha Buhari: Being Different”

08 Apr 2021 8.29 pm

National leader of the All Progressives…

Continue reading