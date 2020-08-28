The national leaders of the All Progressives Congress,, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with families, relations, and friends of those who lost their lives in the crash on Friday of a helicopter belonging to Quorum Aviation.

The helicopter crashed into a building in Opebi area of Lagos State. While calling on the aviation authorities to investigate the cause/s of the crash, Asiwaju prays that Almighty Allah console the families of the victims of the crash and grant the deceased eternal rest.

He wishes the survivor of the crash soonest recovery, but the survivor has shortly passed on.