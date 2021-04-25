All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar over the passing of his elder brother, Alhaji Buhari Abubakar III.

Until his death at Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital, Sokoto after a protracted illness, he was the district head of Sokoto North.

In his condolence message contained in a statement by his media office in Lagos, Asiwaju Tinubu prayed for repose of the soul of the late Abubakar.

He described the deceased as an excellent community leader who impacted his people positively and a devoted Muslim. Asiwaju Tinubu said in the statement: “I express my deepest condolences to His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, over the passing of his elder brother, Alhaji Buhari Abubakar III. May Almighty Allah console and comfort him and the entire Abubakar family over this loss.

“Alhaji Abubakar III was an excellent community leader who impacted the people of his Sokoto North District positively. He was also a devoted Muslim who contributed immensely towards the propagation of Islam in his domain and beyond. “I pray that Almighty Allah give the wife, children and indeed all those he left behind the strength to live with his demise. May He guide, guard and protect them through this difficult moment.

May Almighty Allah also grant repose of the soul of Alhaji Abubakar. May He admit him to Aljanna Firdaus. Amin.”