President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has applauded Chief Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu on the occasion of his 90th birthday, highlighting his remarkable contributions to business, philanthropy, culture, and national development.

In a statement released on Friday, the President described Chief Adebutu as a “businessman, philanthropist, and cultural icon who embodies the virtues of hard work, honour, and compassion.” He recalled their long-standing friendship, praising Adebutu for his integrity, humility, and reliability.

President Tinubu noted that Chief Adebutu’s entrepreneurial ventures, including pioneering the modern lotto business, have created jobs, supported families, and inspired young Nigerians.

His philanthropic efforts through the Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation have provided scholarships to indigent students and supported community initiatives in youth development, sports, and culture.

“Chief Adebutu’s generosity and commitment to the common good distinguish him among our country’s wealthy individuals,” the President said, adding that the celebrant’s contributions have also strengthened democracy, promoted good governance, and fostered national unity.

Chief Adebutu has received numerous prestigious traditional titles, including Odole Oodua, in recognition of his services to the Yoruba people and their cultural heritage.

President Tinubu expressed gratitude on behalf of the nation and wished Chief Adebutu continued good health and many more years of service to Nigeria.