President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to High Chief Olayinka Fasuyi, the Asiwaju of Ijesaland, President/CEO and Founder of Ibadan Business School, as he marks his 70th birthday on October 25, 2025. The President joins family, friends, and associates in celebrating the renowned manag...

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to High Chief Olayinka Fasuyi, the Asiwaju of Ijesaland, President/CEO and Founder of Ibadan Business School, as he marks his 70th birthday on October 25, 2025.

The President joins family, friends, and associates in celebrating the renowned management consultant, who has rendered exceptional service to numerous multilateral and bilateral organizations, including the World Bank, African Development Bank, and various government institutions.

President Tinubu commended Chief Fasuyi for his exemplary leadership and significant contributions to community development through the Ijesa Community Development Assembly (ICDA) and the Ijesa Development Fund (IDF), initiatives which, he noted, have transformed the socio-economic and infrastructural outlook of Ijesaland.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday, October 24, Tinubu was quoted saying: ”

“This milestone is not just a celebration of years lived, but of impact made, legacies established, and a life wholly dedicated to the service of God, community, and our dear country.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Swears In Amupitan As INEC Chair

“At 70, you stand not only as the Asiwaju of Ijesaland but also as a great achiever whose ideas, vision, and accomplishments resonate with our national quest for progress. You embody the timeless truth that one person, armed with vision, faith, and courage, can transform the destiny of a people.

“As your President, I salute you. Nigeria and Ijesaland are proud of you. Posterity will forever remember your name among the rare breed of men who lived not for themselves, but for the upliftment of others.

“I pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless you with good health, greater wisdom, and renewed strength in the years ahead.”