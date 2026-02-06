Nigeria's President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has attended the wedding fatiha of the Son's and Daughters of the Minister of state for Defence, Bello Matawalle at the National Mosque, in Abuja...

Bello Matawalle a former Zamfara state Governor has given out ten of his children for marriage, this Friday

Among the Minister’s children who got married are five male and five females

Husbands to four out of the five girls are from Zamfara state while one is from Sokoto state

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the father of the brides (Waliyi) at the Wedding fatiha which was conducted by

Sheikh Dr. Abdullahi Bala Lau a prominent Nigerian Islamic scholar

Sheikh Bala lau, is also the National Chairman of the Jama’atu Izalatul Bidi’ah wa Ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS)

He has led Nigeria’s largest Salafi movement since December 2011, overseeing its preaching, educational, and charitable activities.

Also in attendance at the wedding are the Governors of Kano, Yusuf Abba Kabir, Nasir Idris of Kebbi and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state among others including some former Governor’s

The wedding brought together high profile personalities including Former and serving Ministers, lawmakers, Diplomats, well wishers, family and friends from all works of life

The wedding of ten children of the Minister of state for Defence Bello Matawalle same day is historic and the latest in recent times in Nigeria

Among those that got married to the Minister’s daughters is the former Speaker of the Zamfara state House of Assembly, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya and the Director General, of the National Agricultural Insurance Cooperation, NAIC Yazid Danfulani.

Special Prayers at the wedding fatiha were offered for God’s blessings upon the newly wedded couples.