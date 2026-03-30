President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed former senator, Dr Ibrahim Ida, as Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and nominated seven individuals as federal commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC). The appointments were announced in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga,…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed former senator, Dr Ibrahim Ida, as Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and nominated seven individuals as federal commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC).

The appointments were announced in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday.

The nominations for the NPC are, however, subject to confirmation by the National Assembly.

Those nominated to represent their respective states in the NPC are Kolawole Oladipupo Alabi (Ekiti), Nasiru Mu’azu (Zamfara), Usman Abubakar Tuggar (Bauchi), Dr Isaka Alada Yahaya (Kwara), Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda (Katsina), Suleiman Umar (Jigawa), and Hon. Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo (Sokoto).

The statement noted that the new nominations are intended to fill existing vacancies and complement other federal commissioners already sworn into the commission.

Ida, who represents Katsina Central in the Senate until 2023, holds a Master’s degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Ibadan and a Law degree from the University of Abuja.

He previously served as Commissioner of Finance in Katsina State and later as Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service.

In a related development, the President appointed Dr Yusuf Mohammed as Chairman of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo.

Tinubu also confirmed the appointment of Bala Mohammed Bello as Special Adviser on Political Economy. Bello, an indigene of Kebbi State, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and an MBA from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He previously served as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and as Executive Director (Corporate Services) at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank between 2017 and 2022.

According to the presidency, the appointments reflect Tinubu’s confidence in the ability of the appointees to contribute meaningfully to his administration’s commitment to improving the quality of life for Nigerians.