The Ogun State Government has named Mrs Feyisara Bolarinwa-Adebowale as the new Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, succeeding the late Dr Adesina Olanloye. The appointment was confirmed in a statement on Friday by the State Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya, who said the process followed provisions of the…...

The Ogun State Government has named Mrs Feyisara Bolarinwa-Adebowale as the new Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, succeeding the late Dr Adesina Olanloye.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement on Friday by the State Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya, who said the process followed provisions of the state’s procurement law.

According to him, the new appointee emerged after a rigorous and transparent selection process.

“The new DG also met the prescribed competencies, skills, and knowledge required for the position of Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement,” the statement read.

Onasanya explained that Bolarinwa-Adebowale was selected through a competitive, merit-based exercise that involved screening and interviews of eligible candidates within the civil service.

A legal practitioner, she joined the Ogun State Civil Service in 2005 as a State Counsel and rose through the ranks.

Before her appointment, she served as Deputy Director of Civil Litigation in the Ministry of Justice and was later seconded to the procurement bureau as a legal officer.

The Head of Service said her elevation aligns with the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun to strengthen transparency and accountability in public procurement.

He described the appointment “as part of Prince Dapo Abiodun’s government’s efforts to strengthen due process and accountability in public contracting by ensuring that procurement policies are imbibed and implemented in line with international best practices and within the framework of government bureaucratic procedures.”

He also urged the new Director-General to carry out her responsibilities in strict compliance with existing laws guiding the bureau.