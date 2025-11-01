President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s position as a democratic nation committed to upholding constitutional guarantees of religious liberty for all citizens. In a statement addressing recent international characterizations of Nigeria, the President emphasised that since assuming office in...

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s position as a democratic nation committed to upholding constitutional guarantees of religious liberty for all citizens.

In a statement addressing recent international characterizations of Nigeria, the President emphasised that since assuming office in 2023, his administration has actively engaged with both Christian and Muslim leaders and continues to tackle security challenges affecting communities across all faiths and regions.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians,” President Tinubu said.

He stressed that religious freedom and tolerance are central to Nigeria’s collective identity and pledged that the country will continue to oppose religious persecution in any form.

“Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths. Our administration is committed to working with the United States government and the international community to deepen understanding and cooperation on protection of communities of all faiths,” he added.

The President’s statement comes amid growing global scrutiny regarding religious freedom in Nigeria, underscoring his administration’s stance that it is dedicated to safeguarding the rights and security of every Nigerian, regardless of faith.