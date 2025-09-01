The Federal Government says Nigeria’s public health system is being strengthened and repositioned to effectively respond to emerging global health threats under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu....

The Federal Government says Nigeria’s public health system is being strengthened and repositioned to effectively respond to emerging global health threats under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a briefing from the Office of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has operationalised the Nigeria Preparedness and Readiness Alert System (NPRAS), a predictive, risk-based platform to guide decision-making and emergency response.

The ministry said the NCDC has also conducted structured risk assessments in eight vulnerable states to develop hazard profiles and ensure donor alignment.

In addition, more than 325 Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) focal persons drawn from 95 tertiary hospitals and 214 secondary facilities nationwide are undergoing structured training to become certified professionals. The move, officials noted, will significantly boost Nigeria’s health security workforce.

The government emphasised that institutional cohesion between federal and subnational entities is central to disease surveillance and response efforts. It said the NCDC continues to operate within the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) framework of the health ministry to ensure coordinated national action.

The statement affirmed that the administration is equipping the country’s health system for the 21st century, pledging sustained investment in infrastructure, surveillance, and workforce development to ensure Nigeria is better prepared for future public health emergencies.