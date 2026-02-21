Popular TikTok content creator Peller narrowly escaped a fire outbreak in the early hours of Saturday after his newly acquired generator caught fire at his residence. The incident, which he shared in a video posted on his Instagram page, showed flames engulfing the generator while frantic efforts we...

Popular TikTok content creator Peller narrowly escaped a fire outbreak in the early hours of Saturday after his newly acquired generator caught fire at his residence.

The incident, which he shared in a video posted on his Instagram page, showed flames engulfing the generator while frantic efforts were made to contain the blaze. Buckets of water were eventually used to extinguish the fire after what appeared to be a tense struggle lasting over 30 minutes.

Although the generator was completely burnt, the house was spared and no injuries were recorded.

In the footage, Peller appeared visibly shaken as he called for help to put out the flames. He later captioned the video:

“This happen early this morning, my new generator almost burn down my new house, but God saved us, it take us over 30 minutes to off the fire, All I can say is God saved us”.

Fans and followers flooded the comment section with messages of relief, many attributing the fortunate outcome to swift intervention and divine protection.

The incident comes shortly after another scare involving the content creator on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, where he intentionally crashed his vehicle during a livestream.