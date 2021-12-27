Thugs Attack PDP Congress Venue, Destroy Vehicles, Chairs, Others

Unknown thugs have attacked venue of the Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party State Congress

The congress is to enable party members to Elect Officials that will steer the ship of the party in the next three years

This follows the recent Defection of the state Governor Bello Matawalle from the PDP to the ruling APC

The thugs attacked the venue of the congress and started pelting stones on some members of the party who were on ground before the commencement of the congress

Vehicles, Chairs, Canopies and other valuables at the venue were destroyed by unidentified political thugs who’s mission was to prevent the conduct of the congress

Authorities of the party says no amount of intimidation will prevent them from conducting their party Congresses which is their Constitutional right

The Zamfara State PDP has relocated the congress to another venue which seems to be more safer

The Congress is ongoing in an undisclosed venue

Efforts to speak to police in the state proves abortive as the spokesperson of the command is not responding to phone calls