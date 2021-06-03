Three women have died after a dilapidated building collapsed on them at Arakale area of the Ondo State capital, Akure.

The three women who are members of the Fish Sellers Association died while trying to evade arrest by the Task Force of the Fish Sellers Association.

They were said to be hiding inside the building while construction workers employed to pull down the building were unaware that the women were hiding inside the building.

One of the victims, identified as Dorcas Ajayi, died in the incident while trying to hide her wares from the union task force because she was owing the sum of N1000.