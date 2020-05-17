3 of the returnees recently evacuated from Dubai have tested positive for #COVID19 infection following the test conducted on them.

According to a tweet from the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, those affected have been admitted to the Lagos State Covid-19 care centre for appropriate treatment protocols.

“Lagos Ministyr of Health will continue to adhere strictly to quarantine protocols and enforce necessary precautionary measures so as to contain the spread of #COVID19 infection.

“I again urge Lagos residents and particularly those who recently returned to the country to cooperate with our #COVID19 response team as may be desirable at all times and in all circumstances.

“Let’s continue to #StaySafe #ForAGreaterLagos”, he stated