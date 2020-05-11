Three first team players at La Liga club, Real Betis have tested positive for Coronavirus.

This brings the total cases in the Spanish top flight to six as it plans for a return by June 20.

The trio will now self isolate for two weeks as per the guidance from health authorities, in a significant blow to the club’s restart plans.

All Laliga clubs are testing their players as they attempt to implement a staged resumption of training following the pandemic.

The club is yet to make the names of the players public.