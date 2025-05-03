The Kebbi State Police Command has launched an internal investigation into the death of a suspect, Abubakar Auwal, who collapsed and died in police custody, following a theft complaint.

According to a press statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Abubakar, Auwal was arrested in connection with a reported case of stolen trailer rims on April 15, 2025, at the Jega Divisional Police Headquarters.

While in detention and during the course of the investigation, Auwal reportedly collapsed around 6:00am on April 16. He was rushed to the General Hospital in Jega, where he was confirmed dead later that evening at approximately 10:00pm.

Suspecting foul play in the circumstances surrounding the death, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello M. Sani, directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough and discreet investigation.

Findings from the SCID investigation revealed that three officers were found culpable in connection with the incident. They are currently being held in custody for further investigation and disciplinary action. Additionally, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Jega Division has been queried and redeployed with immediate effect.

In response, the Nigeria Police Force reiterated its commitment to upholding ethical standards and professionalism in the discharge of its duties. CP Sani emphasized that the misconduct of a few officers does not represent the values of the Force, and that decisive action will continue to be taken against any personnel found to have acted unlawfully.

The Command assured the public that it remains resolute in ensuring accountability, justice, and the protection of citizens’ rights while working to rebuild and maintain public trust.