Three persons have been killed in a road accident that happened late Sunday night, at Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Eleven people were also severely injured and currently receiving treatment at different hospitals in the state.

Ondo Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the incident on Monday morning.

“The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. yesterday after a truck lost control. The brake failed and it cost the death of three people immediately.

“Others who were also injured in the accident were rushed to hospitals”, he said. “The truck rammed into some vehicles on the roadside and spoilt them beyond repair.”