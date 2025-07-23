Three Senators elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have defected to the All Progressives Congress....

The lawmakers, Ekong Samson from Akwa Ibom East, Francis Fadahunsi representing Osun East, and Olubiyi Fadeyi of Osun Central, announced their move in separate letters read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during Tuesday’s plenary.

They cited internal party crises, prolonged litigations, and what they described as ideological realignment as reasons for their defection, adding that the APC offers a more progressive platform to better serve their constituents.

The defection now leaves Senator Kamorudeen Oyewumi of Osun West as the only PDP senator from Osun State.

It was a moment of euphoria as APC Senators celebrated and welcomed the new defectors while relocating them to the ruling party’s aisle.

Also present in the chamber were APC National Secretary Senator Ajibola Basiru, Osun APC Chairman Tajudeen Lawal, and several APC lawmakers from the House of Representatives.

With the latest changes, the APC now holds 72 seats in the Senate. The PDP trails with 27, Labour Party has 4, NNPP 1, while SDP and APGA have 2 seats each.

According to the Leader of the Senate , the doors remain open for more lawmakers willing to pitch their tent with the APC.