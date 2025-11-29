Three persons have been confirmed dead while one other sustained injuries after a tanker conveying 30,000 litres of petrol overturned at Kura along Zaria Road in Kano State. The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a press statement, no...

Three persons have been confirmed dead while one other sustained injuries after a tanker conveying 30,000 litres of petrol overturned at Kura along Zaria Road in Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a press statement, noting that the situation was brought under control and the case handed over to the Police for further action.

He added that in a separate incident, three shops were completely razed by fire along Maiduguri Road in Kano State.

According to Abdullahi, no lives or injuries were recorded in the second incident, and firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

He urged residents to remain vigilant as the harmattan season sets in, cautioning that the period is prone to fire outbreaks.

The statement reads in part;

On Friday, 28 November, 2025. Kano State Fire Service, Emergency Response Unit at the headquarters of the agency received a fire call from retired Civil Defence Officer, Danlami Muhammad, reporting the accident of a tanker truck falling down on Zaria road at the Kura market junction in Kura local government area, at about 13:30 hrs.

Our men from the agency’s headquarters mobilize to the scene of incident, on arrival they found a petrol tanker truck with registration number NGZ 250 XA carrying about 30,000 litres of petroleum products had fallen down and caught fire, during the incident, the truck hit a cyclist who was walking on the road.

The incidents affected four people, while three of the victims was found unconscious and letter confirmed their death while the cyclist managed to escape alive.

Our men in collaboration with police and road safety conducted the operation successfully while victims handed over to ASP Ahmad Lawan of the Kura Police division.

Two fire trucks from the agency headquarter and Kura fire station.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The second accident occurred at about 14:45 hrs. The central control room of the regency received an emergency call from one of our staff, Fire Assistant 3 Ahmad Gwangwazo, reported an outbreak of fire at Maiduguri Road, Hamisu Plaza, Taruni Local Government Area.

Our men from the agency headquarter mobilize to the scene of incident, on arrival, they found a building of two floors of about 200 x 200 ft, use as a business premise on flame from the upper floor. The fire affected only 3 shops will alight while 2 were not burnt, thereafter our men were able to saved the remaining shops on the first floor and the ground floor.

Our fire truck attached to the ongoing trade fair attended the incident.

Cause of the incident is under investigation.

The director of this agency, Alh. Sani Anas, is further appealing to the general public to be careful and handling fire with care, especially during harmattan period to avoid the occurrence of fire disasters. He further urged motorists to drive calmly and follow the traffic rules on the road to avoid accidents that may cause loss of life or property.