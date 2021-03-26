The three farm workers recently kidnapped at Pampo village, few kilometres from, Ilorin, the Kwara state capital have been rescued.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations officer, Kwara state command, SP Ajayi Okansanmi, the kidnap victims were rescued after a serious manhunt for the kidnappers though no one was arrested.

The police spokesman did not confirm if ransom was paid or not but he confirmed that the three, two males and one female are traumatised and have been attended to by the police medical team.