No fewer than three persons lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred on Sunday morning at Elete community in Kogi State.

Eyewitnesses said a commercial bus rammed into a broken-down truck along the Elete axis, trapping passengers and leaving many seriously injured.

Emergency responders, alongside residents, quickly mobilised to rescue victims and convey them to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

The accident happened within the Ajaokuta Local Government Area, with residents describing the scene as chaotic, with the impact of the collision causing extensive damage.

The incident has once again sparked calls from road users and community members for improved safety measures, including proper warning signs and timely removal of broken-down vehicles, to prevent a recurrence.

