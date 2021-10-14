Three Catholic Seminarians abducted in Jema’a LGA regain freedom

Three Seminarians abducted on Monday by gunmen from a Catholic seminary in Jema’a Local government area of Kaduna state have been released.

Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo, revealed in a statement on Wednesday night.

The chancellor however did not state if ransom was paid to the bandit or where the Seminarians were released.

Recall that gunmen attacked the Chapel of Christ the King Catholic seminary in Saint Albert the Great Institute in Kagoma Chiefdom, Jama’a Local Government Area, of Kaduna state at about 7:26pm, Monday night.

Although No life was reportedly lost, three Seminarians were abducted and six others sustained various injuries.

Mondays’ bandits attack on the Catholic Seminary is the latest on an institution in state, since Bethel Baptist college in Chikun local government area was invaded 5th July this year.

Two security operatives were killed in the process and 121 Students were abducted.

At least 117 of them have regained their freedom after ransom was paid for their release by their parents and the school authorities.

However, four students are still held captive in the bandit custody.

The Kaduna state government in collaboration with the Security agencies have intensified measures to crackdown on the bandits. This led to the adoption of some security measures such ban on motorcycles, ban on the sale of petrol in jerrycans, suspension of some rural markets among others.

Recent reports claim the gunmen who have been hit by these measures are now demanding for foodstuff and other logistics as ransom for the release of their victims.