Thousands of Muslim faithful today, Thursday gathered at the Sokoto central Eid ground to observe the two raka’at prayers to mark the Eid El- fitri.

#Eidulfitr2021 #EidUlFitr #EidMubarak #barkadasallah

Thousands of Muslim faithful gathered at the Sokoto central eid ground to observe the two raka'at prayers to commemorate Eid El-Fitri. pic.twitter.com/ixRxZ3OeuQ — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) May 13, 2021

The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad, Sa’ad Abubakar, the governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal and other dignitaries of the state were present for the prayer led by Chief Imame of Sokoto State Malami Akwara.

Advertisement

In his sermon, Imam Akwara encouraged Nigerians to fear Allah in all their dealings and to pray for the country’s peace and stability.

The large crowd at the praying ground made social distancing and other COVID’19 protocol impossible.