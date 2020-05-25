A former General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church, Prophet Samuel Abiara, has warned against stealing COVID-19 relief materials, saying God has promised to visit those who do so with a terrible disease.

He said Nigerians need to prepare for the coming famine and this can only be done if the federal government shifts its focus from the oil and gas sector to farming and agriculture.

Prophet Abiara also commended President, Muhammadu Buhari, religious leaders, health workers, NGOs and kind-hearted individuals and organisations for their respective roles in combating the pandemic.

He says everyone must adhere to safety guidelines and not panic because the coronavirus disease will soon become a thing of the past.