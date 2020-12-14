The Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Mr Adejoro Adeogun, has faulted the Katsina State Government for granting amnesty to bandits in the state.

Speaking to Journalists on Sunday in Lagos, Mr. Adeogun recalled how Governor Aminu Masari granted amnesty to cattle rustlers and armed bandits on August 1, 2019, stating that it was an acceptance of failure.

“Negotiating with bandits or thinking of amnesty for bandits is actually an acceptance of failure. It is a vote of no confidence on the capability of the security forces that we actually have to sit down with criminals to negotiate.

“Then that is the situation we have found ourselves and I think the governor of Katsina State was helpless and he took that measure.

“It has failed; it is not going to work. When you are offering amnesty, you offer amnesty to someone who has been defeated not someone who is saying I want to fight to die. I think we are adopting the wrong procedure,” he said.

The lawmaker who represents Akoko South East/South West Federal Constituency urged the Federal Government to build the capacity of the nation’s armed forces to effectively tackle insecurity in the country.