The Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro) has warned that the world has entered a new era where diplomacy and international cooperation are no longer effective in resolving global conflicts.

In a statement delivered by its Executive Director, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the organisation urged African leaders to urgently develop continental strategies to protect the region from escalating global instability and militarism.

“From 2020 to 2025, over 30 major conflicts have erupted or worsened globally, including in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, Ethiopia, Myanmar and the Sahel,” Hamzat said. “Despite these developments, the international community remains largely powerless. Ceasefires are routinely broken, UN resolutions ignored, and diplomacy no longer compels peace.”

PeacePro criticised the United Nations, particularly its Security Council, for failing to enforce global norms or mediate effectively between warring factions.

Hamzat called on African nations to learn from these failures and adopt a new doctrine of self-reliance, unity and enhanced defence capacity. “Africa cannot afford to be unprepared in this emerging global disorder. Peace is no longer a global priority – survival is,” he stated.

The organisation also warned that foreign military presence on the continent could become a liability in a world increasingly governed by self-interest and hard power.

PeacePro urged the African Union (AU), ECOWAS, SADC and other regional bodies to urgently overhaul their peace and security frameworks, shifting away from dependence on international diplomacy.

“Africa needs a new security architecture that reflects the current global realities. We must be proactive, not reactive,” Hamzat said. “In a world where peace is no longer the goal, preparedness is our only safeguard.”

Reaffirming its stance on demilitarisation from foreign powers, PeacePro called for strong, homegrown security systems to replace reliance on external actors.

“The era of global diplomacy is over,” the statement concluded. “War has returned as the language of power. African leaders must act now – or risk becoming casualties of a world that no longer values negotiation.”