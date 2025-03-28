Prime Minister of Thailand, Paetongtarn Shinawatra has visited the scene where an under-construction building collapsed in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to authorities, 81 people are feared trap under the rubble.

Earlier, the Prime Minister called for calm after an emergency meeting on the earthquake.

Meanwhile, heavy machinery has arrived at the disaster site, allowing rescue teams to begin searching for those trapped under the rubble.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday with epicentre at 16 kilometres north-northwest of the town of Sagaing.

The earthquake at around 11:50 am IST was followed by aftershock of 6.4-magnitude minutes later.

The earthquake affected neighbouring Thailand as well.

The massive building intended for government offices was reduced to a tangle of rubble and twisted metal in seconds.

The government has declared a state of emergency in the wake of the damage from the earthquake.

Tremors were also felt in China’s southwest Yunnan province, according to Beijing’s quake agency, which said the jolt measured 7.9 in magnitude.

Earthquakes are relatively common in Myanmar, where six strong quakes of 7.0 magnitude or more struck between 1930 and 1956 near the Sagaing Fault, which runs north to south through the centre of the country, according to the USGS.

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake in the ancient capital Bagan in central Myanmar killed three people in 2016, also toppling spires and crumbling temple walls at the tourist destination.