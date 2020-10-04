Thai police have raided an illegal cannabis lab, arresting five persons accused of producing and exporting the illegal substance to Japan.

Also confiscated were dried marijuana products, hemp seeds, more than a hundred cannabis plants, and machines used for the operation.

Bangkok Metropolitan Police said the division was tipped off by the Japanese consulate in Chiang Mai province.

Police named a 41-year-old Japanese man, Katsuhisa Komiya, as being the mastermind.

He was alleged to have hired four Thai workers to carry out the production, from planting and nurturing, to the extraction of the cannabis oil into pills.

All five suspects are being held in custody for further questioning amid an investigation.