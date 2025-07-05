In only a few hours, months’ worth of intense rain fell on Texas Hill Country, killing 24 people and leaving many more missing Friday, including over 20 girls at a summer camp. Search crews used boats and helicopters to rescue people from the swift-moving floodwaters. As loved ones look...

In only a few hours, months’ worth of intense rain fell on Texas Hill Country, killing 24 people and leaving many more missing Friday, including over 20 girls at a summer camp.

Search crews used boats and helicopters to rescue people from the swift-moving floodwaters.

As loved ones looked for any information about those trapped in the flood zone, frantic appeals flooded social media.

Overnight, central Kerr County received at least 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, which caused the Guadalupe River to flash flood.

24 individuals have been killed, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha stated at a news conference late Friday. 237 individuals have been rescued so far, according to authorities, including 167 via helicopter.

The missing children were at Camp Mystic, a Christian camp on the Guadalupe River in Hunt.

Authorities were still working to identify the dead.

A river gauge at Hunt recorded a 22 foot rise (6.7 meters) in about two hours, according to Bob Fogarty, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Austin/San Antonio office. The gauge failed after recording a level of 29 and a half feet (9 meters).

At least 400 people were on the ground helping in the response, Texas Gov. Dan Patrick said. Nine rescue teams, 14 helicopters and 12 drones were being used, with some people being rescued from trees.

About 23 of the roughly 750 girls attending Camp Mystic were among those who were unaccounted for, Patrick said.

Search crews were doing “whatever we can do to find everyone we can,” he said.

The forecast had called for rain, with a flood watch upgraded to a warning overnight for at least 30,000 people. But totals in some places exceeded expectations, Fogarty said.

Patrick noted that the potential for heavy rain and flooding covered a large area.

“Everything was done to give them a heads up that you could have heavy rain, and we’re not exactly sure where it’s going to land,” Patrick said. “Obviously as it got dark last night, we got into the wee morning of the hours, that’s when the storm started to zero in.”

Asked about how people were notified in Kerr County so that they could get to safety, Judge Rob Kelly, the county’s chief elected official, said: “We do not have a warning system.”

When reporters pushed on why more precautions weren’t taken, Kelly responded: “Rest assured, no one knew this kind of flood was coming.”

“We have floods all the time,” he added. “This is the most dangerous river valley in the United States.”

The area is known as “flash flood alley” because of the hills’ thin layer of soil, said Austin Dickson, CEO of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, which was collecting donations to help nonprofits responding to the disaster.

“When it rains, water doesn’t soak into the soil,” Dickson said. “It rushes down the hill.”

River tourism industry is a key part of the Hill Country economy, said Dickson. Well-known, century-old summer camps bring in kids from all over the country, he said. Between Hunt and Ingram are many river homes and cabins for rent.

“It’s generally a very tranquil river with really beautiful clear blue water that people have been attracted to for generations,” Dickson said.

Videos on social media showed houses and trees swept away by the flash flood caused by heavy overnight rain of up to 12 inches — one-third of Kerr County’s average annual rainfall.