Terrorists kill 10, abduct unspecified number of persons in Birnin Gwari LGA

No fewer than ten persons have been reportedly killed by suspected terrorists in separate attacks on communities in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

An unspecified number of persons were also reportedly abducted during the operation which lasted for several hours.

Police authorities in the state and the Kaduna Government are however yet to comment on the incident but local security sources say the assailants had earlier attacked some villages in neighbouring Niger State where they kidnapped some persons.

It was gathered that the bandits on their way back from Niger state were confronted by some local vigilantes at Ungwan Bula, Unguwar Dafillo and Ijinga villages in Randagi district of Birnin-Gwari.

In retaliation, the bandits were said to have returned to the villages on Saturday morning, where they killed ten people, including six local vigilante members and four villagers.

Similarly, some terrorists blocked the Kaduna- Birnin-Gwari Road at about 10 am on Saturday morning and attacked motorists, shooting sporadically along the highway.

According to the Chairman of Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance, Ibrahim Nagwari, a final year student of Science Secondary School, Birnin-Gwari, who was on his way to Kaduna for the JAMB- UMTE registration and three other passengers, escaped with bullet wounds.

He also revealed that the student is currently awaiting surgery for the removal of the bullet on his shoulder at a health facility in Birnin-Gwari local Government Area.