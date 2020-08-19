Suspected Boko Haram terrorists invaded the headquarter of Magumeri Local Government Area in Borno State razes down the only functioning telecommunications mast in the council.

Magumeri is 42km from Maiduguri, the state capital.

A fully equipped general hospital that was recently equipped by the Borno State Government was burned into ashes and a tractor provided by the state government to the council in order to reduce the hardship of the farmers was also seized by the terrorists.

The insurgents invaded Magumeri Town at about 04:00 PM of yesterday Monday and started gunshots sporadically at about 04:57 PM which lasted for almost 2hours. Despite attempts by the military to dislodge them, they succeeded in infiltrating the council headquarters.

Magumeri Social Media Forum – MSF also gathered that an innocent lactating mother died as a result of sporadic gunshots between the insurgents and the military while the other one also injured.