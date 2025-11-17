A tragic atmosphere hangs over the Zuru Emirate in Kebbi State after armed bandits raided Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) Maga in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area, killing the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Yakubu Makuku, and abducting 25 students....

According to the Kebbi State Police Command, the attack occurred in the early hours of 17th November 2025. Armed bandits, wielding sophisticated weapons, stormed the school around 4:00 a.m., firing sporadically.

Police tactical units stationed at the school engaged the attackers in a gun duel, but the bandits had already scaled the school’s fence and forcefully taken 25 students from their hostel to an unknown location.

During the confrontation, Malam Hassan Makuku was shot dead, while another staff member, Ali Shehu, sustained gunshot injuries to his right hand.

Residents described the assault as terrifying and heartbreaking , withthe invasion plunging the entire community into fear and mourning.

An Eye withness noted that the late Vice Principal was shot while trying to protect the students, a heroic act that has left the community deeply grief-stricken.

Prayers continue across the region for his soul, with many asking Allah to grant him mercy and comfort his bereaved family.

In response to the attack, the Police Command confirmed that a joint team of police tactical units, military personnel, and vigilante groups has been deployed to comb suspected bandit routes and surrounding forests to rescue the abducted students and apprehend the perpetrators.

Commissioner of Police, CP Bello M. Sani, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, urging residents to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of ongoing operations.

Meanwhile, the Kebbi State Deputy Governor is already en route to the affected community on the directive of Governor Nasir Idris, who is currently away but has ordered swift action and full mobilization of security assets to ensure the safe return of the students.