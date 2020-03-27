Tennis star, Rafael Nadal has called on Spanish athletes to help raise at least 11 million Euros to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Spain is one of the most badly affected countries in the world with more than 56,000 cases and the parliament voted to extend the lock down to at least April 12 after the death toll rose to more than 4,000 on Thursday.

Nadal has spoken with NBA star Pau Gasol and other top athletes on an initiative to support the Red cross in procuring protective equipment and infrastructure to assist vulnerable families in Spain.