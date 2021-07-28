Ten Nigerian athletes have been disqualified from participating in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Athletics Integrity Unit is an independent body created by World Athletics that manages all integrity issues – both doping and non-doping.

The statement showed that a total of 20 athletes were ineligible with Nigeria being the most affected.

Other countries affected are Belarus, Ethiopa, Kenya, Morocco, and Ukraine.

The athletes were disqualified for not meeting the minimum testing requirements under Rule 15 governing National Anti-Doping Federation.

TVCNews can confirm that top Nigerian athletes – Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Divine Oduduru, and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi are – not affected.