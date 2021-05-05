A Brazilian teenager has killed three children and two workers in an attack at a daycare centre, officials said Wednesday.

The attacker, believed to be 18 years old, broke into a day care centre in Southern Brazil and stabbed three children and two workers before truning the knife on himself, according to police.

He was taken into police custody and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The attack happened in the small town of Saudades in the state of Santa Catarina.

Municipal Education Secretary Gisela Hermann described it a “horror scene” at the facility, which has left locals in shock.