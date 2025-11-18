Nigeria Team medal haul has continued to increase at the ongoing 6th Islamic solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after Pamela Amaechi won silver in the final of the women's discuss event with a throw of 56.99 metres....

Nigeria Team medal haul has continued to increase at the ongoing 6th Islamic solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after Pamela Amaechi won silver in the final of the women’s discuss event with a throw of 56.99 metres.

She narrowly lost the Gold medal to Cameroon’s Nora Atim Monie who had a throw of 57.04 metres while Turkey’s Ozlem Becerek finished third with a throw of 55.56 metres.

Meanwhile Nigeria’s Patience Okon-George has qualified for the final of the women’s 400m after an impressive second placed finish in one of the semi finals with a time of 52.92 seconds.

The three times National Champion will hope for a podium finish in the final of the Women’s 400m on Wednesday night at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad stadium.

She will compete alongside the likes of Morocco, Turkey, Niger, Uganda, Bahrain and Guyana for the Gold medal.

Nigeria’s Kure Samuel Adams will also compete for medals in the final of the men’s Javelin on Wednesday.

With a personal best of 77.45m and a season best of 76.79m, Adam is confident of a podium finish in the final.

Team Nigeria also hopes for more medals when both the men’s and women’s 4 by 100m relay finals take place on Wednesday.

Nigeria has won a total of 17 medals so far with 6 Gold, 7 Silver and 4 bronze medals.