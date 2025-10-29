The Transmission Company of Nigeria has announced that it will carry out a maintenance exercise at its Kantagora 132/33kV transmission substation situated in Niger State, one of its major power plants supplying electricity across different parts of the country. According to a statement signed by Ndi...

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has announced that it will carry out a maintenance exercise at its Kantagora 132/33kV transmission substation situated in Niger State, one of its major power plants supplying electricity across different parts of the country.

According to a statement signed by Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager of Public Affairs, the maintenance will take place on Wednesday and will lead to a 10-hour temporary power outage.

The statement reads, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby notifies the public that it will carry out an annual preventive maintenance exercise on a 60MVA, 132/33kV power transformer circuit breaker on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at its Kontagora 132/33kV Transmission Substation in Niger State.

“The exercise, which commences from 8 am to 6 pm, is necessary to enable the contractor to complete the Current Transformer/Potential Transformer termination and Remote Termination Unit Site Acceptance Test.”

“Consequently, bulk power supply to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will be temporarily interrupted, as the DisCo will be unable to distribute electricity to its customers in Kontagora Town, Army Barracks, Water Works, Masuga, and surrounding areas for approximately 10 hours.

“TCN regrets any inconvenience this may cause and appeals for the understanding of the affected customers, assuring that bulk power supply to AEDC will be restored immediately after the maintenance exercise is completed,” the statement concluded.