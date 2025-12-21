The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it transmitted an all-time peak generation of 5,801. 84 megawatts in March 2025, the highest ever recorded in the nation’s history. While taking an overview of the outgoing year, TCN said vandalism remained a thorny issue with 131 incidents record...

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it transmitted an all-time peak generation of 5,801. 84 megawatts in March 2025, the highest ever recorded in the nation’s history.

While taking an overview of the outgoing year, TCN said vandalism remained a thorny issue with 131 incidents recorded across its network management between January and November.

TCN disclosed that it is now working with the office of the National Security Adviser, other security operatives and vigilante groups in some communities to curb the menace.

The Managing Director of the company, Suleiman Abdulaziz, assured Nigerians that TCN would intensify efforts to further increase grid capacity, stability, and efficiency in the coming year.