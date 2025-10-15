The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that it will carry out scheduled preventive maintenance at its 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation in Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Wednesday, 15th October 2025....

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that it will carry out scheduled preventive maintenance at its 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation in Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Wednesday, 15th October 2025.

According to a statement by the company, the exercise will take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will enable its technical team to service the circuit breaker and associated isolators on the Gwagwalada–Katampe transmission line.

TCN assured that there would be no power interruption during the maintenance, as the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) would continue to receive normal power supply from the substation throughout the period.