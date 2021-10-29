TASUED shut indefinitely, students ordered to vacate premises

The Senate of Tai Solarin University of Education Ijagun, Ogun State has shut the Institution and directed all Students to vacate the University’s premises immediately .

Parents are also advised to contact their wards and ensure they return home forthwith.

The announcement was made through a press release issued by the university’s Public Relations Officer, after a day long demonstration by the students.

The students protested against what they called illegal arrest of some of them, including the President of the Students Union by men of the Nigerian Army from Ilese Barracks.

During the demonstration, the students blocked the Sagamu-Benin Ore Expressway.

The Management also noted that no student was killed by the military and the arrest was made by the military at a check point outside the University and not on campus as being speculated.