Some Primary and secondary school students in Taraba were not allowed into classes for non-compliance with COVID-19 rules as directed by the state government.

The governme nt, after reviewing the situation directed public and private school authorities to resume classes for students with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety rules.



Two days after the resumption date, some students were prevented from entering classrooms while some schools are yet to resume.

Many public school students have already commenced classes while some private schools are putting structures on ground to comply with the laid rules before allowing students in

Both the students and the authorities in schools visited, spoke on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on their academic activities

The commissioner for education has advised schools in the three senatorial districts to strictly abide by COVID-19 rules.

Mock examinations will commence in first week of November in Taraba state for final year students and most of the SSS3 students and school authorities, are working assiduously toward it.