Taraba State Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Peter Jediel have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Mr. Jediel also doubles as the State Chairman of Health workers Union.

He was abducted by unknown gunmen in his country home in Sunkani the Headquarters of Ardo Kola Local Government Area of the State about 1am today, Sunday.

Mr. Jediel’s younger brother Boniface Stephen who confirmed the incident said

more than twenty armed gunmen abducted his brother.

At the time of filling this report, his abductors are yet to place ransom on him or either reach out to his family to make any demand.