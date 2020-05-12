Taraba state government has commenced the distribution of relief packages to the vulnerable across the sixteen local government areas.

The items were given by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Victims Support Fund and the North East Development Commission to reduce the effect of pandemic.

The poorest of the poor in Taraba state are the focus of a committee chaired by the Commissioner of Humanitarian and disaster management, Taninga Binga.



They are to benefit from the distribution of palliatives donated by the federal government and Northeast Development Commission.

The food items are handed over to local government chairmen, to be shared across the 168 wards in the state especially to the IDPs and other vulnerable ones.

Deputy governor of Taraba state, Haruna Manu disclosed that the Muslim Council, Christian Association of Nigeria, Nigeria Union of Journalists (state chapter) and Civil Society will also be involved in the distribution

exercise to ensure transparency.

He urged the representatives of conference of Nigerian political parties and the two major political parties of the state – PDP and APC to be part of the distribution chain.

The Taraba state ALGON chairman and members of the committee pledge to carry out the assignment without fear or favour.

The relief materials are expected to ease the pains of the vulnerable, going through tough times as a result of the indefinite lockdown imposed in the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus.