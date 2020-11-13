Taraba state government said it is putting in place measures to establish more COVID-19 sample collection centers in the State.

The Taraba State Commissioner for Information and Reorientation, Danjuma Adamu disclosed this on Friday at a Media briefing in Jalingo.

He added that the measure was to ease the challenges of testing suspected COVID-19 cases in the State.

“The challenges of taking samples to Abuja and Jos was limiting the chances of testing more patients from Taraba.

Advertisement

“As part of measures to contained the spread of the pandemic, the government has procured four smart sanitizer tunnels and four Magnetic Resonate Imagine machines for the general hospitals of Takum, Wukari, Bambu and Gembu,” he said.

The commissioner also noted that Governor Darius Ishaku was committed to completing all ongoing projects before the end of his administration.